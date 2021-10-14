Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Poonch encounter: Thousands converge on Kapurthala village to pay homage to slain naib subedar Jaswinder Singh
chandigarh news

Poonch encounter: Thousands converge on Kapurthala village to pay homage to slain naib subedar Jaswinder Singh

Besides army officers, a Punjab cabinet minister and district civil and police officials pay tributes to naib subedar Jaswinder Singh who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Poonch
The coffin carrying the mortal remains of naib subedar Jaswinder Singh, who was slain in the Poonch encounter, arrive at his native village Mana Talwandi in Kapurthala district.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Kapurthala

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, who laid his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Mana Talwandi in Kapurthala district on Wednesday.

The body of Jaswinder Singh, a Sena Medal awardee for bravery, was brought to Mana Talwandi, where thousands of people gathered to have a last glimpse of the slain soldier.

Besides army officers, Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and district civil and police officials paid tributes to Jaswinder Singh. Deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal handed over a condolence message of Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit to the bereaved family.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced that Jaswinder Singh’s family would be given 50 lakh as ex gratia besides a government job.

Describing the sacrifice of as a milestone for the younger generation, Rana Gurjit said people of Punjab have inherited a deep legacy of sacrifices for the country. He also urged the Union government to extend maximum assistance to the family. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur also laid wreath on the body.

