Poor response prompts 90-day extension of HPV vaccination drive in Ludhiana

The district health department has extended its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign by another 90 days after the drive recorded a poor response, leaving thousands of eligible adolescent girls yet to receive the vaccine aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur urged parents to ensure eligible girls receive the vaccine during the extended campaign period. (HT File)

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The campaign, launched earlier this year for girls aged 14 years who have not yet turned 15, was initially scheduled to run for 90 days. However, health officials said awareness gaps and vaccine hesitancy among parents slowed its progress, prompting the extension.

At a review meeting held at the community health centre, Sudhar, district immunisation officer Dr Harpreet Singh said the department would intensify efforts to identify and vaccinate uncovered beneficiaries.

“Our objective is to achieve 100% coverage. The extension will help us reach girls who could not be vaccinated during the initial phase and ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives protection against cervical cancer,|” he said.

Officials said health teams will now conduct intensified door-to-door mobilisation, prepare village-wise lists of uncovered beneficiaries and organise additional vaccination sessions in schools and communities. Religious leaders, panchayat representatives and frontline health workers have also been engaged to address misinformation and encourage participation.

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{{^usCountry}} The district had set a target of vaccinating nearly 40,000 girls in the 14-15 age group under the campaign. The HPV vaccine, administered as a single dose under the programme, is regarded as one of the most effective tools for preventing cervical cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district had set a target of vaccinating nearly 40,000 girls in the 14-15 age group under the campaign. The HPV vaccine, administered as a single dose under the programme, is regarded as one of the most effective tools for preventing cervical cancer. {{/usCountry}}

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Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur urged parents to ensure eligible girls receive the vaccine during the extended campaign period.

“The HPV vaccine protects against cervical cancer and has been proven safe and effective. Parents should not pay attention to rumours and should contact government health facilities for accurate information and guidance,” she said.

Health officials expressed confidence that intensified awareness drives and greater community participation would help bridge the coverage gap and improve vaccination rates across the district.

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