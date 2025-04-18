Porsche fatal mishap: Chandigarh Police oppose driver’s request to release car

More than a month after the accident involving a Porsche car killed a youth on the Sector 4/9 dividing road, the accused property dealer has moved an application in court to get the vehicle released. The accident dates back to March 10. The deceased, identified as Ankit, 23, a resident of Nayagaon, was on his way on a Honda Activa scooter when the speeding Porsche car hit him. (HT Photo)

Police have opposed the plea by stating that the vehicle should not be returned until the forensic investigation report is out. The court will take decision on the plea on April 29.

Police told the court that the broken parts of the car have been sent to the Central Forensic and Science Lab (CFSL), Sector 36, for investigation and this report would form crucial evidence in the case. The court has now summoned a status report from the police.

The accident dates back to March 10. The deceased, identified as Ankit, 23, a resident of Nayagaon, was on his way on a Honda Activa scooter when the speeding Porsche car hit him

The car, allegedly driven recklessly and on the wrong side, also crashed into another scooter being ridden by two women. Ankit was killed on the spot.

The car driver was identified as Sanjeev Babuta, a property dealer from Panchkula. Though police had registered a case against the accused, he was booked under the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder only after protests from Ankit’s family and public. The accused had then applied for anticipatory bail in the court, which was allowed.