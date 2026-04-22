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PO’s abduction case: IG Gautam Cheema, 5 others acquitted

Accordingly, the court acquitted all six accused IG Gautam Cheema, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Negi, Varun Utreja, Vicky Verma and Aryan Singh and set aside the earlier conviction

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
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A special CBI court in Mohali acquitted former inspector general of police (IGP) Gautam Cheema, co-accused Ajay Chaudhary and four others in a 2014 case where a proclaimed offender was allegedly removed illegally from police custody and beaten up.

Several witnesses also failed to identify the accused in court. The absence of proper daily diary (DDR) entries further weakened the case. (HT File)

Holding that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, the court set aside the trial court conviction of IGP Cheema, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Negi, Varun Utreja, Vicky Verma and Aryan Singh under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstruction of a public servant ) and 225 (resisting, obstructing, or rescuing another person from lawful custody or apprehension for an offense) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case dates back to August 26, 2014, when Sumedh Gulati, a proclaimed offender in a cheating case, was allegedly picked up from Max Hospital in Mohali and taken to a police station. The prosecution claimed that Cheema, then posted as IG Punjab, later arrived with his associates and forcibly removed Gulati from custody and took him back to the hospital, where he was allegedly assaulted.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PO’s abduction case: IG Gautam Cheema, 5 others acquitted
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PO’s abduction case: IG Gautam Cheema, 5 others acquitted
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