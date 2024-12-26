Posing as customer, thief steals jewellery from shop in Ludhiana

An unidentified man posing as a customer stole a gold-platinum chain from a jewellery store on Rani Jhansi Road and fled. The incident took place on December 21 and was reported to the Division number 8 police by store manager Jai Prakash Haroria. An unidentified man posing as a customer stole a gold-platinum chain from a jewellery store on Rani Jhansi Road and fled

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. Haroria said the man entered the store pretending to be a customer and inquired about platinum neck chains. Pushpinder, a salesman at the store, showed him several designs. After a few minutes, the man left without purchasing anything. It was only after his departure Pushpinder noticed that one of the chains had been missing. Upon reviewing the store’s CCTV footage, the staff discovered that the man had discreetly hidden a gold-platinum chain in his clothes before leaving.

The store manager immediately informed the police. The CCTV footage from the store captured clear images of the suspect’s face, which police are now using to identify and locate him.

Head constable Ashish Kumar said they are trying to identify the accused.