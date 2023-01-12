Posing as domestic help, two women steal 10 lakh, jewellery from house

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The complainant said that his mother, 70, was at home when two women turned up and started requesting his mother to allow them to work as domestic help in their house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: Posing as domestic help, two women stole 10 lakh in cash and jewellery from a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR against unidentified women following a complaint filed by Sarabjit Singh, owner of the house, who is into yarn business.

The complainant said that his mother, 70, was at home when two women turned up and started requesting his mother to allow them to work as domestic help in their house.

One of the women engaged his mother in a conversation, while another woman barged inside the house and stole cash and jewellery from the almirah.

Assistant sub inspector Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint, the team went to the spot and initiated investigation.

A case under sections 380, 34 of IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

