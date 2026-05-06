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Power bank blast on IndiGo flight triggers emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport

An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad faced an emergency landing at Chandigarh after a power bank caught fire, prompting the evacuation of 200+ passengers.

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A routine landing at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here on Tuesday turned into an emergency when a suspected power bank explosion triggered fire aboard an IndiGo flight arriving from Hyderabad. The incident caused panic as smoke filled the cabin, leading to a full-scale emergency evacuation of over 200 passengers, including two infants, and six airline staff via inflatable slides.

Passengers being evacuated via inflatable slides at Chandigarh airport on Tuesday.

The aircraft touched down around 3:30 pm, said officials. While the plane was slowly taxiing towards Bay 1, a personal electronic device, later identified as a power bank, belonging to a passenger in seat 39C caught fire, they added. A detailed investigation by the airline and airport authorities is currently underway.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the fire originated from a passenger’s personal electronic device aboard Flight 6E 108. “The device caught fire after landing, prompting an immediate evacuation in line with safety protocols. Cabin crew immediately used a fire extinguisher to contain the blaze but thick smoke spread through the cabin. All passengers were safely evacuated,” said the spokesperson.

According to a passenger, thick smoke filled the cabin and there was panic. “The air hostess tried to calm down the passengers. After some time, the emergency gates were opened and evacuation was carried out. There were children and elderly people on board the plane,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Power bank blast on IndiGo flight triggers emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Power bank blast on IndiGo flight triggers emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport
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