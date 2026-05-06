Power bank blast on IndiGo flight triggers emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport

A routine landing at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here on Tuesday turned into an emergency when a suspected power bank explosion triggered fire aboard an IndiGo flight arriving from Hyderabad. The incident caused panic as smoke filled the cabin, leading to a full-scale emergency evacuation of over 200 passengers, including two infants, and six airline staff via inflatable slides.

Passengers being evacuated via inflatable slides at Chandigarh airport on Tuesday.

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The aircraft touched down around 3:30 pm, said officials. While the plane was slowly taxiing towards Bay 1, a personal electronic device, later identified as a power bank, belonging to a passenger in seat 39C caught fire, they added. A detailed investigation by the airline and airport authorities is currently underway.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the fire originated from a passenger’s personal electronic device aboard Flight 6E 108. “The device caught fire after landing, prompting an immediate evacuation in line with safety protocols. Cabin crew immediately used a fire extinguisher to contain the blaze but thick smoke spread through the cabin. All passengers were safely evacuated,” said the spokesperson.

According to a passenger, thick smoke filled the cabin and there was panic. “The air hostess tried to calm down the passengers. After some time, the emergency gates were opened and evacuation was carried out. There were children and elderly people on board the plane,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities initiated a swift response, deploying fire tenders and security personnel at the site, said spokesperson for Chandigarh International Airport Limited, a government agency that runs the airport operations. “ Air Force fire tenders and CISF personnel secured the area within minutes. Ambulances were stationed. All passengers were evacuated via emergency slides around 4:25 pm. Medical assistance was provided to the needy. Refreshments were also served,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities initiated a swift response, deploying fire tenders and security personnel at the site, said spokesperson for Chandigarh International Airport Limited, a government agency that runs the airport operations. “ Air Force fire tenders and CISF personnel secured the area within minutes. Ambulances were stationed. All passengers were evacuated via emergency slides around 4:25 pm. Medical assistance was provided to the needy. Refreshments were also served,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The hurried evacuation resulted in minor injuries and abrasions to several passengers. A flyer, identified as Richa, was injured after reportedly slipped from the emergency slide. She was immediately taken in an ambulance to a private hospital in Zirakpur where doctors suspected multiple fractures. She had been travelling with her family, including husband and two children, from Goa. A few other passengers also suffered bruises during the evacuation and were provided first aid. The incident led to the grounding of the aircraft(6E108) for a technical inspection. Since it was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru at 4:30pm, a replacement Indigo flight (6E 429) was arranged to manage the passenger flow. Due to the shuffle, it eventually departed at 5:37 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hurried evacuation resulted in minor injuries and abrasions to several passengers. A flyer, identified as Richa, was injured after reportedly slipped from the emergency slide. She was immediately taken in an ambulance to a private hospital in Zirakpur where doctors suspected multiple fractures. She had been travelling with her family, including husband and two children, from Goa. A few other passengers also suffered bruises during the evacuation and were provided first aid. The incident led to the grounding of the aircraft(6E108) for a technical inspection. Since it was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru at 4:30pm, a replacement Indigo flight (6E 429) was arranged to manage the passenger flow. Due to the shuffle, it eventually departed at 5:37 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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