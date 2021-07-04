Power crisis: Bajwa seeks action against officials

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday demanded stern action against government officials responsible for power crisis in Punjab.

In a statement, Bajwa said that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSCPL) must be held accountable for being unprepared for the supply of uninterrupted power. “Heads must roll and the government must take action against erring officials. PSPCL’s lack of preparedness will only continue to harm the image of the state,” he said, urging chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to take stringent measures to ensure such a situation does not arise in future.

The Rajya Sabha member said a delayed monsoon is not an excuse that Punjabis will believe as there is enough availability of technologies that predict its progress advance. On the “ill-conceived” power purchase agreements (PPAs), Bajwa said the chief minister’s statement that the state government is reviewing them is “extremely delayed but absolutely necessary”.

He also said the state government should ensure 300 units of free power to all households. “It is well-known that the state provides ₹6,000 crore as power subsidies to the agriculture sector and ₹4,000 crore to other sectors. Given the large social net covered by the present subsidies, to extend to every household across the state would be overall beneficial to the people,” he added.