...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Power demand outpaces supply in Ludhiana by up to 2,000 MW; rural, suburban areas face frequent outages

To manage the deficit, the department is relying on hydro generation from Ranjit Sagar Dam, contributing around 600 MW during peak hours

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
Advertisement

Ludhiana A widening gap of up to 2,000 MW between demand and supply is already straining Ludhiana’s power system ahead of peak summer, triggering outages and raising concerns of prolonged cuts in rural and suburban areas.

To manage the deficit, the department is relying on hydro generation from Ranjit Sagar Dam, contributing around 600 MW during peak hours. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Officials said average daily consumption is around 6,700 MW, rising to nearly 9,200 MW during peak hours. The situation worsens in the early morning when power supply to agricultural feeders is released for running tubewell pumps between 4 am and 8 am, pushing demand beyond 10,000 MW and creating a significant shortfall.

While demand fluctuates with weather and consumption patterns, outages are most frequent during peak windows when domestic, commercial and agricultural loads overlap.

To manage the deficit, the department is relying on hydro generation from Ranjit Sagar Dam, contributing around 600 MW during peak hours, along with power procured from the central pool through energy exchanges.

Thermal plants, including Talwandi Sabo, are operating at full capacity during non-peak hours to stabilise supply, but officials said these measures offer limited relief when demand spikes sharply.

 
power supply ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Power demand outpaces supply in Ludhiana by up to 2,000 MW; rural, suburban areas face frequent outages
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Power demand outpaces supply in Ludhiana by up to 2,000 MW; rural, suburban areas face frequent outages
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.