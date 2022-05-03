Power pangs: Haryana, Adani Power to sign supplementary PPA to get 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal
Following negotiations, the Haryana government will sign a supplementary power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power Ltd (APL) for supply of about 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal at the agreed tariff of ₹2.94 per unit.
The state government was criticised for not being able to force Adani Power to supply 1,424MW of contracted power to Haryana, thus compounding the power shortage.
The state is short of about 2,400MW power everyday because of non-supply of 1,424MW of Adani Power, 380MW of Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) and 600MW of Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar.
Adani Power, which has a contract with the Haryana government since 2008 for supplying 1,424MW electricity from its Mundra power project at a levelised tariff of ₹2.94 per unit for 25 years, has not been supplying any power to the state for the last six months, thus contributing to the ongoing power shortage.
The APL has taken the plea that the increase in the price of imported coal has made generation at the power purchase agreement (PPA) tariff uneconomical.
The APL had sought signing of a supplementary PPA for supply of power generated from imported coal on a higher tariff as per the recommendation of a high-powered committee.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on April 23 held a meeting with APL director Rajesh Adani and chief executive officer and managing director Anil Sardana to resolve the issue.
30% contracted power from imported coal to be dropped
Top officials said since the energy charges as per the PPA between Adani Power and the Haryana government were based on 70:30 ratio of contracted capacity based on domestic and imported coal respectively, the two entities have decided that APL will supply about 1,050MW electricity generated from the domestic coal at the agreed tariff of ₹2.94 per unit.
“This means that we will drop the 30% contracted capacity based on the imported coal in the supplementary PPA. And there will be no pass through of costs,’’ said an official.
The move will also ward off any controversy as any plans of allowing a pass through of costs on 30% contracted capacity generated from imported coal would have been hard to defend in light of the Supreme Court ruling of April 11, 2017. Allowing a pass through would have meant buying energy from APL at a higher cost instead of ₹2.94 per unit, which is non-escalable as per the PPA.
‘Practical decision, would ward off controversy’
Power officials said to go for 70% domestic coal generated power was a practical decision under the circumstances as their plans to procure 500MW of short-term power from private companies have been delayed. The move will also ward off any controversy.
“The power situation will improve in the coming 10-15 days since Adani has agreed to restore the supply of about 1,050MW even before the supplementary PPA is executed. The APL has started de-sealing its Mundra plant and flushing of equipment is on,’’ said an official.
As per the existing PPA, the profit even on the 70% contracted power from domestic coal sold by APL in the open market would be shared with the Haryana government.
The Supreme Court in its April 11, 2017 order had disallowed the enactment of Indonesian regulation (which as per APL led to an increase in the imported coal price) as change in law or force majeure as per the power purchase agreement. The APL had contended before the central regulator that a change in law in Indonesia took place in 2010 and 2011, which aligned the export price of coal from Indonesia to international market prices instead of the price that was prevalent for the last 40 years.
HPSC graft case: HCS preliminary, dental surgeon exams cancelled
Following detection of irregularities in the preliminary examination for selection of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services, the Haryana Public Service Commission has ordered cancellation of preliminary examination held on September 12 last year. The HPSC has also ordered the cancellation of the written exam conducted on September 26 last year for 81 posts of dental surgeons (Class-2) in the health department.
Short-duration paddy variety PR-126 in high demand, being sold at a premium
As the state government announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to each of the farmers sowing paddy through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, the PR-126 seed, the most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by the Punjab Agriculture University, has gone off the shelves. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to the black-marketing of seeds. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.
Delhi may get some rain tomorrow, forecasts Met
Heatwave conditions may have abated across the Capital, but Delhi continued to remain hot and humid on Monday, largely due to the impact of moisture-laden easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department said. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8C on Monday, two degrees above normal for this time of the year, and 0.3 degrees more than Sunday. The humidity levels on Monday oscillated between 32-68%.
Khattar to kick-off e-learning scheme from Rohtak on May 5
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an e-learning scheme on May 5 from Rohtak under which five lakh tablets will be distributed among government school students. The tablet distribution function will be held at Tagore auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak where the chief minister will distribute the tablets among students of government schools in Rohtak city.
Indian consulate condemns US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
India's consulate general in New York has strongly condemned a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation”, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
