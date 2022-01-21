Power privatisation in Chandigarh: HC seeks admn’s response on plea seeking stay on further steps

The high court on Thursday sought response from the UT administration on a fresh plea moved by UT Powermen Union seeking stay on further steps on handing over of power services in Chandigarh to a private company.

It was on January 7 that the Centre had given its nod to the UT’s proposal. As per UT, it has selected Kolkata-based industrial and services conglomerate RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group as highest bidder. The firm had quoted the highest bid for takeover of services and quoted ₹871 crore against the reserve price of ₹175 crore.

In the fresh plea by the union, it was argued that if stay order is not passed, it will cause irreparable loss to the petitioner union and its members and will also result in creation of third-party rights. It was in 2020 that UT’s move to privatise the power services was challenged by UT Powermen Union.

HC had stayed the process on two occasions, but the Supreme Court intervened and, on both occasions, stay was vacated. The union is of the view that the administration is selling 100% stake of the government in the absence of such a provision under Section 131 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Another argument of the union is that the department is running into profits and its revenue has been surplus for the past three years, but it is being privatised despite that.