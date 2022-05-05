Power theft in Ludhiana: PSPCL nabs 24 violators, collects 10 lakh fine

The enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday nabbed 24 power pilferers and collected around ₹10 lakh fine during a raid in Agar Nagar (Unit-2).

A total of five enforcement squads raided the residential areas — Sarita Vihar, Aashiana Colony, Smart City, Krishna Enclave and Jassian Road — under Agar Nagar division.

The officials said the local police teams also accompanied them for security.

Superintendent engineer, Enforcement, Ludhiana, Punner Deep Singh Brar said, “The tentative power theft of 30 KW was detected during the raids. Following a tip-off, we formed special teams that managed to catch 24 violators who were procuring direct illegal supplies.”

Another PSPCL officer— part of the enforcement squad— said formal complaints against these violators were lodged with the anti-theft police station of PSPCL in Sarabha Nagar.

An officer said, “The accused will be booked and legal proceedings will be initiated against them. There are a few repeated offenders who will be dealt accordingly.”

Notably, the enforcement department had also raided the residential area on Jassian Road last week following which a penalty of around 15 lakh was collected from the alleged offenders after a power theft of 40 KW was detected.

The officials revealed that ₹3,000 – 3500 per KW fine is collected from such violators.

“It is very sad that despite the state facing such a severe power crisis, residents don’t refrain from such acts. The thefts are on a high as the temperature is rising each day. People tend to directly switch on AC by attaching illegal wires with the supply lines that causes huge loss to PSPCL and affects its efficiency,” an officer said.

According to the sources, special instructions have been given to the enforcement wing to conduct raids in the district, following which the teams have marked the potential areas of power theft violations.

“Since the power crisis is deepening, we are going to expedite our raids and book violators,” an officer said.

