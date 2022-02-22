Powerless in Chandigarh: HC steps in, summons UT chief engineer

Taking suo motu cognizance of the power disruption in Chandigarh due to the strike by UT electricity department employees against privatisation, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday summoned the Chandigarh chief engineer on Wednesday to apprise the court of the measures being taken to alleviate the crisis.

“The court cannot be oblivious to the fact that destruction of electricity supply is not only affecting the ordinary resident but may affect institutions such as hospitals where patients may be on ventilator and other life support system. Apart from that, there are online examination and classes which students are taking in many cases. Virtual hearing in this court has been disrupted because lawyers are unable to appear as there is no electricity in their offices. In such a situation, the disruption of electricity supply can cause irrevocable damage,” the high court said, while issuing notice to the chief engineer.

The summons came after senior standing counsel Anil Mehta said that the UT administration had submitted before the high court that the “power failure is on account of acts of sabotage by striking employees”.

In view of the power disruptions in various parts of the city, the court sought details of arrangements made by the administration to ensure that no undue hardship is caused to the residents.

Mehta told the court that the Union Territory administration had requested officials from the states of Punjab and Haryana to tide over the crisis. Punjab had expressed its inability to send any person on deputation, while Haryana was yet to respond.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of both the states.

