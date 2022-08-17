PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15.

Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain.

Notably, the civic body has been claiming PPCB’s failure to keep a check on dyeing industry dumping untreated waste into nullah — and raising doubts over the working of common effluent treatment plants (CETP) established to treat the waste — to be the reason for the pollution. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body’s own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.

The pollution board, according to sources, collected the samples on August 15 as majority dyeing remained shut on the day to mark the Independence day. The units were also non-operational on Sunday.

Officials remain tight-lipped over the purpose of collecting samples, saying due process was still underway.

PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai said the samples have been collected to check pollution in the drain and required action will be taken after analysing the results.