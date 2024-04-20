PPCB halts Dera Bassi residential project for violating green norms

Taking note of violation of environmental regulations, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has stalled a housing project being developed by Omaxe group in Dera Bassi’s Jharmari village. The management failed to renew its environmental clearance, which lapsed in 2013, and continued with the construction. (iStock)

A total of 650 flats have been constructed as part of the Omaxe Greens housing project. While around 550 are already occupied by buyers, the remaining flats are yet to be allotted.

Under its order, the pollution board has directed the group not to give possession to the remaining allottees and also asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) not to release any new power connections for the project.

According to the order, the management failed to renew its environmental clearance, which lapsed in 2013, and continued with the construction.

Even the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) is non-functional and untreated sewage is being released into national highway drains. The board has also directed its environmental engineer to calculate the environmental compensation (EC) to be imposed upon the project proponent.

The action came following a complaint by the project’s Residents Welfare Association in 2021. Multiple opportunities were given to the project proponent to comply with the conditions, but they failed to do so, says the board’s order.

Even the National Highways Authority of India, in September 2021, lodged a complaint with PPCB, highlighting the illegal sewage connections with NH drains.

The National Green Tribunal had also taken cognisance of the matter.

The project was issued a notice under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, for causing pollution in the area intentionally and deliberately.

Following this, Dalip Moudgil, adviser to Omaxe Group, attended the hearing on March 13, 2024, but failed to give any satisfactory reply to the notice, the board observed.

Even after repeated attempts, Moudgil did not respond to messages and calls.