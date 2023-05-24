Nangal gas leak: PPCB seeks action against PACL, NFL for high levels of ammonia, chlorine

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in its report into a gas leak incident in Nangal on May 11 that left 25 school students ill, has pointed fingers at Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited (PACL) and National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), for having excessive levels of ammonia and chlorine, surpassing the permissible limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

As per the analysis results of the industries, no traces of chlorine or ammonia are found from the stacks of the Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited (PACL) and National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). (HT FILE PHOTO)

In its report submitted to DC Rupnagar, PPCB said the samples collected from the affected area indicated dangerously high concentrations of these chemicals, posing a significant threat to the environment and public health.

As per the analysis results of the industries, no traces of chlorine or ammonia are found from the stacks of the industries. “Detection of ammonia and chlorine in the ambient air beyond the given standards indicate that the industries National Fertilizers Limited, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited and Flowtech Chemicals (P) Limited are not handling these gases properly”, the report said.

The sensors installed by the industry to sense the leakage of chlorine gas were randomly checked by the team of PPCB and the deputy director of factories during their visit and were found to be operational.

But since the gas was leaked which indicates that either the sensors were not operational at the time of the incident or they are not installed at the adequate location to detect the leakage of chlorine gas as no alarm was raised by the sensors, the report added.

Another industry Goyal Gases, which fills hydrogen gas cylinders by obtaining the gas through a pipeline from PACL, was also found to be not handling the dangerous gas properly. Hydrogen gas is a by-product that PACL sells to Goyal Gases.

Hydrogen gas is volatile and can cause fire and explosion if not handled properly, and the industry is required to take permission from the explosive department, the report further highlighted.

As per the proposed action, PPCB has asked action under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, to be initiated against the industries --PACL, Flowtech Chemicals (P) Limited and NFL as the concentration of ammonia and chlorine in ambient air has been found beyond permissible limits as per OSHA.

PPCB has asked the DC to direct the director of factories to recheck factories for safety guidelines.

The establishment of a school in an on-conforming zone may also be looked into by the competent authority. It is felt that the school is in a vulnerable zone due to the vicinity of such types of industries, the report added.

On May 11, 25 school students fell ill after inhaling gases leaked from these plants. They were rushed to hospital for preliminary treatment.

