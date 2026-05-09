PPCB slaps 7-crore fine on Jalandhar MC for poor sewage management

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a ₹7-crore environmental fine on the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) for poor sewage management.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a ₹ 7-crore environmental fine on the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) for poor sewage management. (Representational image)

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During a review meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, officials of the PPCB said the fine resulted from three city sewage treatment plants failing to meet performance standards.

“The burden of this penalty, caused by the negligence of officials, would ultimately fall on the common man. The accountability of officials concerned must be fixed,” Seechewal said.

Seechewal took serious note of the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Kala Sanghian Drain, Jamsher Drain and Chitti Bein, the closure of the Wariana garbage dump, and the functioning of all sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city.

He stated that the government had spent ₹34 crore to strengthen and line the Kala Sanghian Drain with stone pitching, but unfortunately, the drain continues to receive polluted water and remains filled with sludge.

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{{^usCountry}} He reprimanded the PPCB officials for not maintaining a sludge record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He reprimanded the PPCB officials for not maintaining a sludge record. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Varjeet Walia assured that the district administration would leave no stone unturned to make the drains pollution-free. He said that along with strict monitoring, stern action would be ensured against those responsible for polluting natural resources. He directed departments to adopt a coordinated approach to prevent pollution in drains and warned that laxity would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Varjeet Walia assured that the district administration would leave no stone unturned to make the drains pollution-free. He said that along with strict monitoring, stern action would be ensured against those responsible for polluting natural resources. He directed departments to adopt a coordinated approach to prevent pollution in drains and warned that laxity would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

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