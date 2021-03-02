Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank
The election consultant’s appointment in the chief minister’s office (CMO) was announced by Singh himself on social media. “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!” he tweeted.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The political strategist, who has been appointed in the rank and status of a cabinet minister in Punjab, will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month.(HT FILE PHOTO)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appointed political strategist Prashant Kishor as his principal adviser with cabinet rank.

The announcement came after months of speculation that first began in early 2020 when the chief minister had indicated to some party leaders and MLAs his intention to engage Kishor for the assembly elections. The state unit has already announced that Singh will lead the party in the polls next year.

The political strategist, who has been appointed in the rank and status of a cabinet minister in Punjab, will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister, according to an official order released by the state government.

The chief minister’s principal adviser has also been allowed an expenditure of up to 5,000 per month on hospitality. His term will be co-terminus with the tenure of the present chief minister, the order issued by principal secretary, general administration, Vivek Pratap Singh, read. Kishor will advise the chief minister on draft development policies and strategies with an eye on the state polls.

