Prayers, celebrations mark Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday in Leh

Thousands of people joined Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, to celebrate his 91st birthday in Leh on Monday even as people across the country and abroad greeted the spiritual leader. The 14th Dalai Lama during an event organised on his 91th Birthday celebrations, at Choglamsar in Leh on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Born on July 6, 1935, in the Taktser village in Tsongkha area of eastern Tibet in Domey province, and named in his childhood as Lhamo Dhondup, the 14th Dalai Lama was recognised as the reincarnation of his predecessor at the age of two.

He became the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in 1940. In accordance with ancient custom, His Holiness forfeited his name Lhamo Thondup and assumed a new name, Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama, then 23-year-old Tenzin Gyatso, fled to India with thousands of Tibetans following a failed uprising against Mao Zedong’s Communist rule, which gained control of Tibet in 1950. He later arrived in Dharamshala in 1960.

People from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday. “Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His message of peace and harmony has been a guiding force for people across the world. His moral and spiritual strength and his commitment to global good are commendable. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” said PM Modi on X.

From early morning, people gathered at Shewatsal Teaching Ground in Leh to greet and celebrate the birthday of the Buddhist spiritual leader. He has been in Ladakh since June 28.

As the Dalai Lama arrived at the teaching ground, people and monks jostled to get a glimpse of the leader and receive blessings from him. As a mark of respect, musical tributes and happy birthday messages echoed in the air.

The Dalai Lama appeared overwhelmed with people’s response on his birthday.

“Many years ago, Mao Zedong in China told me that religion is opium or poison. In reality, however, religion is not just simply a matter of worshipping gods or performing rituals but it is about transforming one’s own mind,” he said.

He acknowledged the presence of people apart from the Tibetans-in-exile who had gathered to offer prayers for his long life.

“We the Tibetans have become exiles and stay in different parts of India yet many Indians, who appreciate the Tibetans, have assembled here,” he said.

He said that Buddhism was spreading across many societies including in China. “Today, even in China, there is growing interest in Buddhism as it is spreading. Likewise, in many parts of the world, people are drawn to the (Buddha’s) teachings of love and compassion. Even in places with Islam or Hindu societies, or elsewhere, people everywhere appreciate the value of an altruistic heart,” he said.

Celebrations held in Dharamshala

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and exiled Tibetans in Dharamshala celebrated the 91st birthday of the Dalai Lama at Tsuglagkhang temple at McLeodganj, where hundreds of Tibetans, including monks, nuns, school students, and supporters gathered.

The Kashag (cabinet) of the CTA, in its statement on Dalai Lama’s birthday, raised concerns over the intensified efforts by the Chinese government to assimilate the non-Chinese nationalities under its rule into a singular Chinese national identity. “Particularly alarming is the Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress law, which entered into force on 1 July this year. This legislation openly institutionalises policies aimed at eroding the distinct identities, cultures, languages, and traditions of non-Chinese peoples. Neither international law nor the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China grants the state—or those exercising governmental authority—the right to eradicate or forcibly assimilate any nationality or ethnic group.”

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, requested governments and parliaments across the world, the relevant sections of the United Nations, to legally review the so-called Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress of the People’s Republic of China with urgency. “We request such a review with a plea that all available measures be employed to prevent the crime of ethnic genocide being committed,” said Parliament’s deputy speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.