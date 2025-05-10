Menu Explore
Prayers for peace held at Vaishno devi shrine

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 10, 2025 09:26 AM IST

On the occasion, the CEO highlighted that the shrine board has been consistently organising hawans, yagyas and other spiritual activities on significant occasions

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) organised a hawan through sacred Vedic hymns at the holy shrine for invoking divine blessings for peace, harmony and well-being of the people of J&K and the entire nation.

The event held at the yagyashala near Atka area of the sanctum sanctorum was aimed at upholding the sanctity and traditional essence of the rituals while ensuring their alignment with established religious practices. (HT File)
The event held at the yagyashala near Atka area of the sanctum sanctorum was aimed at upholding the sanctity and traditional essence of the rituals while ensuring their alignment with established religious practices.

Board chief executive officer (CEO) Anshul Garg and other officers and staff participated in the hawan led by a group of pandits. The event held at the yagyashala near Atka area of the sanctum sanctorum was aimed at upholding the sanctity and traditional essence of the rituals while ensuring their alignment with established religious practices.

On the occasion, the CEO highlighted that the shrine board has been consistently organising hawans, yagyas and other spiritual activities on significant occasions. He said that a large number of pilgrims are availing the facility of hawan and Nav Chandi Path at the new yagyashala on a routine basis. For convenience, devotees can book services online through the official website of the board.

The CEO reviewed the operationalisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), along with the sub-control centres on the yatra track focused on enhancing the pilgrim safety and strengthening the security grid.

