Pre-budget consultation: Haryana emerging as hub of food security, jobs, innovation: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday kicked off pre-Budget consultations from Gurugram, assuring that the state’s 2026-27 budget would be aligned with the six strategic pillars of Vision Document–2047, including education, health, agriculture, finance and security, and skill development and employability. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses the first session of the Haryana Vision 2047 pre-budget consultation at Gurugram University on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to Saini, Haryana is emerging as a focal point of being a food producer, employment generator and a centre of innovation. “Haryana will prove to be the growth engine of Developed India–2047. Haryana Vision Document–2047 has been prepared through extensive consultation, in-depth study and participation of experts. The work is being carried out in a planned manner,” he said.

The chief minister held discussions on every aspect during the pre-budget consultation meeting organised with stakeholders from the industry, health, IT and education sectors for the financial year 2026–27. Representatives of various organisations associated with industry and manufacturing units shared their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

Addressing the concluding session of the first day of the pre-Budget consultation session held at Gurugram University, Saini said the state would move forward with better financial management, ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the upliftment of every section of society. He said that the people of Haryana have established a distinct identity with farmers serving the nation as food providers, while on the other hand the youth enhancing the pride of the state by standing as vigilant sentinels on the country’s borders.

“Today, Haryana has also carved a special identity in agriculture, sports and the industrial sector,” he said, recalling that when Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, several baseless assumptions were made. “But hardworking and strong-willed people, through their dedication, took Haryana to new heights.”

Saini said the suggestions received regarding the state’s development are highly commendable and useful. “As Haryana is moving ahead with ‘Vision 2047’, the suggestions of experts and public representatives become even more significant. The presentations made by various departments and officers have brought forward important suggestions related to innovation, employment and knowledge-based development,” he added.

AI-based Budget Janbhagidari portal launched

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the AI-based Haryana Budget Janbhagidari portal during the pre-budget session held in Gurugram Through this portal, citizens will get a direct opportunity to participate in the state’s budget-making process. Suggestions can be submitted on the portal in Haryanvi, Hindi and English languages. The CM said the platform reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, citizen participation and participatory governance.