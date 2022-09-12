Pregnant woman killed in lightning strike; 2 children injured

DHARAMSHALA A pregnant woman was killed, and her two children were injured after being struck by lightning at Jalgran village near Una town. The incident happened late on Sunday when it was raining heavily in the area.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sita Devi, wife of Inder Kumar, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. They worked as labourers. Una Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Ankit Sharma said that lightning struck the hut in which the family lived. Locals rushed the mother and the children to Regional Hospital, Una, where Sita Devi was declared dead by the doctors.

Injured children Aditya Kumar, 5, and Shivraj, 4, are under treatment.

Man kills wife in Pragpur, Kangra

A migrant labourer killed his 22-year-old wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in the Pragpur area in the Dehra subdivision of Kangra on Monday.

The couple lived in Tiyalu village and were natives of Samastripur, Bihar.

The accused has been identified as Tavik Khan, 25 and has been arrested, said Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Chand Sharma.

He said a police team rushed to the spot after receiving the information in the morning, and investigations were underway. “A team of forensic experts from Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamshala, also visited the spot to collect evidence. The motive of the murder was not clear, and the accused was being interrogated. Khan has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Man drowns in Lahaul’s Chandertal Lake

A man was feared to have drowned in Chandertal Lake in the Lahaul-Spiti district. The incident happened late on Sunday. The missing person was identified as Pawan Kumar, hailing from Buragran village in the Kullu district.

Director of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the deceased’s body hasn’t been found yet, and the local administration has called a team of divers from Sundernagar to trace him.