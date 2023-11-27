Pregnant women, infants at risk amid prenatal dengue surge in Ludhiana

Amid growing concerns over dengue in the district, health experts are issuing warnings about the heightened complications it poses, particularly for pregnant women and their infants. The city has reported multiple cases of perinatal dengue, emphasising the increased risk of transmitting the virus to newborns if pregnant women test positive.

Ludhiana has reported multiple cases of perinatal dengue. (HT File)

According to a paediatric expert from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the dengue virus may lead to the development of the virus in newborns. However, these cases are infrequent and typically recover well under tertiary care.

“We have had three deliveries from dengue-positive pregnant mothers, and all three babies were discharged in a healthy condition. The transmission of the dengue virus from the placenta of an infected mother to her newborn is referred to as prenatal dengue. Although rare, if the mother is dengue-positive, the department keeps an extra eye on the child’s health, providing prompt caution and available treatment if necessary,” explained Dr Deepak Bhat, in-charge of DMCH’s paediatric unit.

Gynaecologists have disclosed that due to the recent surge in dengue cases, they are encountering one to three pregnant women testing positive for dengue daily.

While 65-70% of women recover over time, three out of every ten patients report complications that could be fatal for both mother and child if not treated timely and cautiously. The mosquito-borne disease can lead to fatal outcomes for either the mother, unborn child or both.

Explaining the risks associated with pregnancy and delivery when the mother is dengue-positive, Dr Kavita Bhatti stated, “If the symptoms of dengue, such as breathlessness, high fever, and low platelet count, are manageable, the patient typically recovers with no serious impact on the foetus.”

“However, if these symptoms worsen or if the mother develops dengue shock syndrome, which is fatal, then the delivery becomes difficult, and it can result in in utero death of the baby. We recently had a patient here who, despite having dengue shock syndrome, delivered a baby, but her condition remains precarious. Dengue shock syndrome can lead to excessive bleeding, organ failure, and other fatal complications.”

Another gynaecology expert, Obstetrics and Gynecology department head Dr Ashima Taneja added, “Dengue poses a high risk in pregnant mothers, as worsening symptoms in the mother may lead to reduced weight of the baby, heartbeat fluctuations, bleeding, the foetus passing excreta, and even death.”

Providing an update on the current status of dengue cases, the civil surgeon reported that as of November 23, 2023, there have been 12 new positive cases of dengue in the district. Of these, 10 cases are from urban areas and two cases are from rural areas. The total number of positive cases in the district has reached 1,154.

Currently, there are 79 active cases, with 62 in urban areas and 17 in rural areas. The patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, with 65 in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, seven in Deep Hospital, 2 in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, four in SPS. Hospital, and one in Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The civil surgeon also noted that there have been no suspected dengue deaths in the district on Thursday, and the total toall for the district stands at 18.

