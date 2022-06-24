Pre-monsoon showers expected in Chandigarh after June 28

Amid the ongoing dry spell in the city that is pushing the mercury up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the arrival of pre-monsoon showers after June 28 and monsoon’s onset in another couple of days thereon.

While trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded in the city in the early morning on Thursday, IMD has ruled out any rain in the city until the pre-monsoon showers arrive.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While we received a good amount of rain in the previous days, the monsoon system has yet to reach Chandigarh. The trace rain on Thursday was a localised spell due to high humidity and high temperature.”

Previously expected around July 1, the normal onset of monsoon for the region was revised by IMD to June 26 in 2020 after considering the latest data.

This year, as pre-monsoon showers are expected only after June 28, monsoon will likely be delayed as per the new onset date. It is currently starting to enter Uttar Pradesh, IMD officials said.

Onset of monsoon is declared when the monsoon system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days as a whole. The rains received up to 72 hours before monsoon begins are termed pre-monsoon showers by IMD.

Day temp climbs to 36.7°C

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 34.9°C on Wednesday to 36.7°C, but was still 0.8 degree below normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature dipped from 26.3°C on Wednesday to 24.2°C on Thursday, 0.6 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, while the city awaits rains, the maximum temperature may rise to anywhere between 39°C and 40°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.