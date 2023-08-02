Attacks of this nature can’t happen in a day: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Nuh violence

Reiterating that there was a pre-planned conspiracy behind the Nuh violence, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that attacks of such nature cannot happen in just one day.

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said that in view of the violence, Section 144 has been imposed in other districts and he has authorised the DCs to impose curfew if the situation deteriorates. (ANI)

Responding to media queries, Vij said, “Someone or the other has planned (the violence) by gathering people and weapons.”

The state home minister, however, maintained that the situation is now under control and 30 security companies of Haryana and 20 sent by the Centre are standing guard.

He said that Nuh area has been divided into eight police stations and one IPS officer has been posted at each police station.

In addition to this, authorities are keeping an eye on social media posts. So far, 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people have been arrested in Nuh so far. He said arrests have also taken place in Rewari and Gurugram.

‘Curfew may be imposed if situation deteriorates’

‘Internet services remain suspended in Nuh’

Vij said that internet service is still suspended in Nuh and the further course of action will be decided only after assessing the situation.

Responding to a query regarding the Monu Manesar video, the minister said, “We have seen the video of Monu Manesar and he is not calling for riots anywhere but calling people to reach the yatra. That video is being studied.”

Vij said the procession, which came under attack, is carried out every year. “Permission was given for the yatra and there was as much police force as there was in the previous yatra.”

‘Situation under control in Rewari too’

On the incident of arson in Rewari, Vij said the situation is now under control.

On the BSP’s call for demonstrations in different cities, Vij said everyone has the right to express but it should be done in a peaceful manner.