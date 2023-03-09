President Murmu pays obeisance at Golden Temple, tributes to victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath shrine and visited historic Jallianwala Bagh to pay tributes to the victims of the massacre carried out here by the British troops in 1919. At Golden Temple, the President offered Karah Prasad (holy communion) and listened to Gurbani Kirtan. ((Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times))

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann personally received the President as she landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here in presence of Union minister Som Parkash. He and Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla accompanied her throughout the visit.

At Golden Temple, she offered Karah Prasad (holy communion) and listened to Gurbani Kirtan. In the sanctum sanctorum, the President was honoured with Patasa Prasad and a garland of flowers. She also went to Langar hall, sat in the pangat (queue) and partook langar (food from the community kitchen). She was also specially honoured by the SGPC at the information center of Sri Darbar Sahib.

Sharing her experience, the President wrote in the visitor’s book, “I am happy to visit Sri Harmandar Sahib and pay obeisance at the holy temple. This holy place with beautiful architecture and divine serenity around it evokes feelings of calmness and harmony. I prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. It was great to see the volunteers working tirelessly in the spirit of service and devotion specially during langar. May the teachings of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire us to practice brotherhood and unity.”

SGPC hands over memorandums to President

Meanwhile, on the occasion of honouring President Murmu at the Information Centre of the holiest Sikh shrine, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami also handed over two memorandums regarding the release of Sikh prisoners and for repealing the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014.

In a memorandum submitted for the release of Bandi Singhs, it was demanded from the President to intervene in this matter and instruct the government to release Sikh prisoners. A list of nine Sikh prisoners including Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, and Jagtar Singh Hawara.

In the second memorandum, it was stated that provisions of the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 have been violated while passing the HSGM Act. It was demanded from the President that immediate action be taken to repeal the unconstitutional HSGM Act, 2014.

At Jallianwala Bagh, she states in the visitor book, “This memorial will remind the coming generations of the significance of independence and martyrdoms attained for it and inspire them to contribute for the nation”. The priests of Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath also felicitated her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON