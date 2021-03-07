Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body
Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body

In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab said farmers should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to people to pressure MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP combine to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Haryana government in the state Assembly on March 10. The appeal by the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the stir against the Centre’s farm laws has come as the Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government on Wednesday.

In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab and a key member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Sunday said farmers and other residents should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices.

“You should specially put pressure on the BJP-JJP legislators because the Centre is not agreeing to farmers’ demands and for over a month, they have been silent,” he said, adding that a no-confidence motion is being brought against the Haryana government in the state assembly on March 10.

“We will be sending a letter, which you should carry, and tell these legislators that they should vote in favour of the no-confidence motion so that the Khattar government comes to know that people stand with this agitation and the government which opposes it will be taught a lesson and that on March 10, they will play their role in bringing down this government,” said Pal.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the SKM’s move, Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue.

Referring to a series of ‘kisan mahapanchayats’ held by farmers leaders in the past one month, Chautala said, “It seems their leadership is seen less on the borders (protest sites) and more on other platforms in the country.” Claiming that “voices of dissent” are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government, the Congress had last month decided to bring the motion against the state government in the Budget session of the Assembly that began on Friday.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said, “The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.” Initially, the Congress wanted to move the no-confidence on March 5, the first day of the Budget session, but its request was turned down by the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who had fixed March 10 for it.

