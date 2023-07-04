Implement APMC Act, demand Himachal Pradesh apple growers

As apple harvest has begun in low altitude regions, farmers’ bodies and Opposition parties have started mounting pressure on the government to implement the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural and Horticultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005.

Farmers’ bodies demanded the government curb the practice of deducting 2 kg unlawfully from each box by the traders in the wholesale market and strict action against those involved in such practice. (File photo)

The Congress government, after taking over the reins first decided to replace the telescopic cartons used for apple packaging with universal cartons. A telescopic box consists of an attached top cover, while universal cartons have a fixed size. However, the government later decided to continue with telescopic cartons with fixed carrying capacity of 24 kg.

BJP leaders MLA Balbir Verma and Chetan Bragta alleged that apple growers in Himachal were in a state of confusion due to the state government’s order.

“The state government has fixed the weight of the carton at 24 kg without due consideration, groundwork, gathering information and facts. Such decisions will harm the interest of apple growers,” said Verma.

Bragta said the government notified 24-kg packing for apples but the growers are getting a price of only 22 kg as the traders and middleman were deducting the amount of carton and tray weight. “Apple growers will have to buy weighing machines which cost between ₹8,000 and ₹15,000,” said Bragta

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a conglomerate of farmers’ organisations has urged the government to implement to use of universal cartons recommended by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP). The farmers’ group also wants the sale of apples and other products by weight, in accordance with the provisions of the APMC Act, 2005.

“Failure to issue a timely government notification for this would be a betrayal to the state’s countless apple growers, as the government had previously announced the adoption of universal cartons based on weight,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan.

“The government’s current approach is needlessly causing confusion by stipulating a weight limit of 24 kg per carton of apples,” said SKM co-convener and former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

He said in 2013, the Congress government had initiated a project to bring universal cartons for apple packaging and entrusted the responsibility to the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP). “The IIP, following international standards, recommended 20-kg cartons but it was never implemented,” he added.

Chauhan said the Congress government had even allocated an amount of ₹11 lakh from the public treasury to fund this project at that time

Farmers’ bodies demanded the government curb the practice of deducting 2 kg unlawfully from each box by the traders in the wholesale market and strict action against those involved in such practice. Farmers demanded the government to further implement the APMC Act, 2005, HP Metrology Act, 2009, and HP Passengers and Goods Taxation Act, 1955, for the marketing of apples. Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday visited the market yard at Parala and was gheraoed by farmers and traders expressed their inability to sell apple by weight.

The APMC Act provides for direct sale of farm produce to contract farming sponsors; provides for setting up “special markets” for “specified agricultural commodities” — mostly perishable; and permits private persons, farmers and consumers to establish new markets for agricultural produce in any area.

