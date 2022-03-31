Price pinch: Now, petrol crosses 100 per litre mark in Chandigarh

After Mohali and Panchkula, petrol now costs over ₹100 per litre in Chandigarh as well. On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Chandigarh jumped to ₹100.42 from ₹99.6 a day ago.

This comes a day after the petrol price crossed ₹100 per litre in Mohali and three days after it hit the dreaded mark in Panchkula on Sunday.

Both fuels are still the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol priced at ₹102.10 per litre and diesel at ₹93.30 per litre as of Wednesday.

The fuels are the cheapest in Chandigarh, where petrol is selling for ₹100.42 per litre and diesel for ₹86.73 per litre. In Mohali, petrol price has reached ₹101.35 and diesel now costs ₹90.05.

Amanpreet Singh, secretary of Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association said, “Petrol is set to become even more expensive with the global prices of crude oil skyrocketing.”