Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prime accused wanted for shooting Tarn Taran farmer to death held
chandigarh news

Prime accused wanted for shooting Tarn Taran farmer to death held

Of 11 persons booked in case, 2 were nabbed soon after the incident; a video of incident had surfaced on social media
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused wanted in the case in which a farmer was shot dead following a dispute over tilling of land at Gehri village in Tarn Taran district on June 18.

The arrested accused, Kuldeep Singh, alias Sonu of the same village, had gunned down Resham Singh with his .12 bore rifle. Besides Kuldeep, 10 more accused were booked in the case. A video of the incident had surfaced on social media.

Two of the accused were arrested soon after the incident.

Victim Resham’s brother Jaswant Singh had said that Kuldeep and his aides fired on Resham Singh and his other family members besides assaulting them with sharp-edged weapons. Jaswant and one Manjinder Singh were injured in the attack. The accused had allegedly tilled the victim’s land with an intention of grabbing it, the family alleged.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said, “Raids are on to nab rest of the accused.”

A case under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 24, 54and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station.

