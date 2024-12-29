Privatisation of power services in Chandigarh: Firm announces 24/7 call centre, messaging services for consumers

To provide improved access to electricity and faster complaint resolution, the private firm—Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited, which is set to take over electricity distribution services in Chandigarh, announced two major initiatives on Saturday, including a 24/7 call centre and WhatsApp services. While the Chandigarh administration and the private firm have assured employees that their benefits, including pensions, salaries and allowances, will remain intact, the protesters remain firm in their stance against privatisation. (HT File)

Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited, a 100% subsidiary of CESC Ltd. and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said in an official note that, “We are focused on enhancing the consumer experience and our initiatives will focus on providing citizens with improved access to services, faster complaint resolution, and a more streamlined approach to managing their electricity needs. The company is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will uphold the highest standards of customer service throughout all its operations.”

“To ensure round-the-clock assistance, the company will establish a state-of-the-art call centre where consumers can register complaints related to power outages, commercial issues (e.g., faulty meters, incorrect readings, billing), request new connections, or report network safety concerns. The call centre will be staffed by trained professionals proficient in Hindi, Punjabi, and English. Each caller will be provided with a reference number for follow-up”, said PR Kumar, president of power distribution, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

A dedicated WhatsApp service will also be provided, offering consumers a quick and convenient way to lodge electricity-related complaints and share their valuable suggestions or feedback.

Electricity department employees, including 600 regular and 500 outsourced workers, are protesting the privatisation process, fearing their interests will be compromised as the private player takes over. The protests are observed daily despite the UT administration invoking the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1947, prohibiting strikes for six months with immediate effect.

While the administration and the private firm have assured employees that their benefits, including pensions, salaries and allowances, will remain intact, the protesters remain firm in their stance against privatisation.