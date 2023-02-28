Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Priyanka Mehtani is Chandigarh regional passport officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2023 02:28 AM IST

Prior to joining Chandigarh, Mehtani had served in Hong Kong, Portugal, and New Delhi. She had graduated from SD College in Sector 32 and did her LLB from Panjab University and later completed her MBA from Stanford University.

Priyanka Mehtani, a 2015-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed the new regional passport officer (RPO) for Chandigarh.

IFS Priyanka Mehtani, the regional passport officer of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Mehtani, who is from the city and is an IFS topper, replaced Sibash Kabiraj and took charge on Monday.

The regional passport office is located in Sector 34. Her appointment marks the first occasion that an IFS has been appointed an RPO at the office in a

decade, which was being headed by IPS officers.

February 28, 2023
