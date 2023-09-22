Probe ordered as quack found ‘treating’ patients in Kashmir’s main maternity hospital

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered an inquiry after a man posing as a doctor ‘treated’ patients at Kashmir’s main maternity hospital Lal Ded for a ‘few days’ before being caught and handed over to police.

In an order, the health and medical education department appointed IAS officer Hashmat Ali Yatoo, administrator of associated hospitals at Government Medical College, Srinagar, as inquiry officer to look into the “unauthorised entry and intrusion into the labour room of Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar, by a fake doctor”. “The inquiry officer shall submit the report within a period of three days,” said the order by secretary to the government, Bhupinder Kumar.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday night said they arrested the man identified as Mohd Kifayat Rather, a resident of Saloora Ganderbal, for ‘impersonating as fake doctor’ in LD hospital. “An FIR under relevant sections has been registered in Rajbagh police station,” Srinagar Police said.

Health officials said the person was caught ‘treating’ patients in the labour room. “On Tuesday, a man was found in our labour room who was recommending ECG to every patient. He would say that he was a cardiologist and has come from (another associated hospital) SMHS hospital. When we cross checked with SMHS on call doctor, we came to know that he was not from there,” said deputy superintendent of LD, Dr Maimoona.

She said that when the security personnel of the hospital questioned the person, he didn’t seem ‘mentally fit’. “He had a stethoscope,” she said, which was why the security staff might have thought of him as a doctor. “He has not prescribed medicine to any patient but has advised ECG to five-six patients,” she said acknowledging that “it was a security lapse”.

The hospital has issued a circular not to allow any doctor or staff without checking their identity cards. “The attendants will have to get a pass,” she said.

