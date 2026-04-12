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Probe ordered into unauthorised construction on Markfed land

Ferozepur deputy commissioner halts work on prime site amid allegations of court order violations and fire hazards

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ferozepur
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Deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma has ordered a probe into alleged unauthorised commercial construction on prime land controlled by the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) in Ferozepur, raising concerns over the misuse of government property.

The matter surfaced on Monday following a complaint by local stakeholder Anil Sareen, who alleged that ongoing construction of shops and commercial activities violate a court-mandated status quo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The controversy centres on a strategically located site on Malwal Road near the city bus stand, where Markfed maintains warehouses for government stock.

The matter surfaced on Monday following a complaint by local stakeholder Anil Sareen, who alleged that ongoing construction of shops and commercial activities violate a court-mandated status quo.

According to Sareen, the civil judge (senior division) restrained all parties in September 2025 from undertaking construction or altering the nature of the property. He charged that individuals have wilfully defied these directions, potentially amounting to contempt of court, and has sought immediate intervention to halt work and restore lawful possession.

Sareen alleged that commercial operations, including denting and painting work involving gas welding, are being carried out within the compound. He warned that such activities pose a fire hazard.

“The annual rent for the godowns situated on the said land has been withheld until the land is vacated,” the DM added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Probe ordered into unauthorised construction on Markfed land
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Probe ordered into unauthorised construction on Markfed land
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