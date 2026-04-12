Probe ordered into unauthorised construction on Markfed land

Deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma has ordered a probe into alleged unauthorised commercial construction on prime land controlled by the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) in Ferozepur, raising concerns over the misuse of government property.

The matter surfaced on Monday following a complaint by local stakeholder Anil Sareen, who alleged that ongoing construction of shops and commercial activities violate a court-mandated status quo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The controversy centres on a strategically located site on Malwal Road near the city bus stand, where Markfed maintains warehouses for government stock.

The matter surfaced on Monday following a complaint by local stakeholder Anil Sareen, who alleged that ongoing construction of shops and commercial activities violate a court-mandated status quo.

According to Sareen, the civil judge (senior division) restrained all parties in September 2025 from undertaking construction or altering the nature of the property. He charged that individuals have wilfully defied these directions, potentially amounting to contempt of court, and has sought immediate intervention to halt work and restore lawful possession.

Sareen alleged that commercial operations, including denting and painting work involving gas welding, are being carried out within the compound. He warned that such activities pose a fire hazard.

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{{^usCountry}} Following his complaint, the administration stopped construction on Thursday and ordered a probe the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following his complaint, the administration stopped construction on Thursday and ordered a probe the same day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The land is part of a larger, unpartitioned disputed property involving multiple co-sharers; legal experts said that unilateral construction on such land is questionable without clear ownership rights and due approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The land is part of a larger, unpartitioned disputed property involving multiple co-sharers; legal experts said that unilateral construction on such land is questionable without clear ownership rights and due approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents have also flagged safety risks, with local Vinod Kumar saying that gas welding near government storage facilities could lead to major losses in the event of a mishap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have also flagged safety risks, with local Vinod Kumar saying that gas welding near government storage facilities could lead to major losses in the event of a mishap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DC said that construction has been halted and further action will be determined by the inquiry findings of the sub-divisional magistrate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DC said that construction has been halted and further action will be determined by the inquiry findings of the sub-divisional magistrate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simultaneously, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu has asked the SP, headquarters, to investigate the complaint and submit a report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simultaneously, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu has asked the SP, headquarters, to investigate the complaint and submit a report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When contacted, Darshan Lal, district manager, Marked, Ferozepur, said he had already issued three notices to the society that had leased out the land, directing it to have the premises vacated by the denting and painting shop, along with other occupants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When contacted, Darshan Lal, district manager, Marked, Ferozepur, said he had already issued three notices to the society that had leased out the land, directing it to have the premises vacated by the denting and painting shop, along with other occupants. {{/usCountry}}

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“The annual rent for the godowns situated on the said land has been withheld until the land is vacated,” the DM added.

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