Nuh violence: Probe ordered, Haryana home minister calls it well-planned conspiracy

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ordered probe into Nuh violence and said the mob resorting to arson and violence was a well-planned conspiracy.

Clashes had broken out in the district on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked. (HT File)

Vij said the state government officials have been ordered to investigate the entire matter and whoever is guilty will not be spared.

Vij said two Home Guard jawans were killed in Monday’s violence, while one unknown person has also died. He said a large number of police personnel have been injured. Vij said three policemen who received bullet injuries are on ventilator.

Clashes had broken out in the district on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked. The violence began spreading to other parts of Haryana too by Monday evening, with violence also reported from Sohna in Gurugram district.

A mob of close to 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s Sector 57 late on Monday night, subsequently setting it ablaze, police has said.

