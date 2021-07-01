Process to give ownership rights for tenants in urban areas of Haryana begins

People having rented houses or shops in municipal areas of Haryana for the past 20 years will get proprietary rights. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday kick-started the process of inviting applications from eligible beneficiaries by launching a web portal - www.ulb.shops.ulbharyana.gov.in.

As per the Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikay Svamitva Yojana, the tenant will have to pay less than the present collector rate to get the ownership rights. A 20% rebate on the current collector rate will be given to tenants who have been residing in the house or are running a shop for the past 20 years. Similarly, those who have an occupancy period of 50 years will get a rebate of up to 50%.

During a press briefing, the CM said while the urban local bodies department has data of 16,000 possible beneficiaries, the number is likely to increase. “Hence a weekly plan for staggering the applications has been made with maximum 1,000 applicants allowed to enrol every week on the portal,” Khattar said.

Once the applications are in, the department will invite objections within a month. And once all objections are resolved, the applicants will be asked to submit papers.

“The applicants will be able to see details of their applications on the individual dashboard designed for them. This will eradicate the manual registration process,” Khattar said.

As per this scheme, if someone has constructed more than the floor or area of the allotted building, then he will have to deposit an additional amount that is ₹1,000 as per the additional constructed area.

If the applicant is not allottee as per rules of the municipality but fulfils all eligibility criteria of the policy, then he will have to pay a lump sum regular fee of ₹30,000 in addition to the amount and tax to be paid as mentioned in the policy.

As per this policy, if anyone has taken shop or house on the municipal land either on rent, lease basis or by paying a license fee for 20 years or more, then all such occupiers will be given ownership right under this policy.

As per the policy, the occupier should have completed 20 years as of December 31, 2020.