Proclaimed offender lands in Chandigarh Police net after 3 years
chandigarh news

Proclaimed offender lands in Chandigarh Police net after 3 years

Gurpreet Singh Sidhu hails from Fazilka and is accused of duping people on the pretext of selling them plots; has been declared proclaimed offender in 96 cases
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Director of a private company, Gurpreet Singh Sidhu was declared a proclaimed offender following the registration of 149 cases of cheating against him. (Image for representational purpose)

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested the director of a private company three years after he was declared a proclaimed offender following the registration of 149 cases of cheating against him.

Gurpreet Singh Sidhu hails from Fazilka and is accused of duping people on the pretext of selling them plots. Many complaints as well as execution applications are pending with consumer courts against him.

He was arrested following a tip-off from Ferozepur. His arrest comes almost after week after in-charge, PO and summon staff, Inspector Jasminder Singh was transferred to the police lines.

Gurpeet has been declared proclaimed offender in 96 cases and convicted in 12 cases, while 41 cases are pending against him.

Multiple execution applications and non-bailable arrest warrants were issued by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, against him. He also has warrants issued against him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He was produced before the district court; State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh; District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Chandigarh; and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Punjab.

