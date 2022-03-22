Prof Pathak replaces Chadha as AAP’s Punjab co-incharge

New Delhi

Buoyed by its recent win in the Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday organised its units in several states, including those going to the polls later this year, such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak has been made the AAP in-charge of poll-bound Gujarat. Pathak also replaces Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge of Punjab. The AAP has also nominated Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab.

For Himachal Pradesh that will go to the polls later this year, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been made the election in-charge while Durgesh Pathak has been appointed in-charge of the state.

MLA from Delhi’s Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj has been made election in-charge of Haryana which goes to assembly elections in 2024.

AAP’s Dwarka MLA (Delhi) Vinay Mishra will be the party’s assembly election in-charge in Rajasthan where the elections will be held next year.

AAP swept the recent Punjab assembly elections securing 92 seats in the 117-member House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}