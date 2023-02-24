Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit: Tourism, healthcare take centre stage on concluding day

Punjab government should focus on medium-level industries as they are a game changer for the state’s economy, said Paresh Dattani managing director Sanathan textiles. He was talking to HT on the sidelines of Textiles Session, on Friday, the concluding day of the 2-day 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023.

Extending invite to the investors,Punjab health minister said that the state has huge investment opportunity in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, to make the state medical value tourism hub.

Dattani said under the company’s expansion plans he visited states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana but during his Punjab visit, he decided to set up yarn filament industry investing ₹ 1,700 crore at Wazirabad, Fatehgarh Sahib over 80-arces land. “Coming here has been a great experience, only challenge is learning Punjab,” he added. According to Dattani, Punjab has huge scope for the textile industry.

Tourism and Entertainment Session

In the tourism and entertainment session, tourism and cultural affairs, investment promotion, and labour minister Anmol Gagan Maan in her keynote said that the state government recognises the immense potential of tourism in Punjab.

The launch of the Punjab Water Tourism Policy 2023 and the Punjab Adventure Tourism Policy 2023 shows the commitment of the state government for growth in the sector, she added.

Highlighting the various film shooting sites in the state she said that Punjab has a rich heritage and numerous historical forts, religious places, wetlands, and other scenic sites such as the Attari border. She invited the film and media industry to shoot at these sites.

Founder president, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India Capt Swadesh Kumar, highlighted the importance of adventure tourism in promoting local communities as it gives opportunity to tourists to engage with the local communities.

Wonderla managing director Arun K Chittilappilly emphasised the need for strict implementation of safety guidelines for adventure sports and amusement parks.

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Session While presiding over the healthcare and pharmaceutical session— Evolving Healthcare and Medical Ecosystem: Appraising, Adapting, Affecting Lives session, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh called upon the private hospitals to reserve beds for the patients of economically weaker section so that they can also avail the healthcare facilities.

He said that Punjab ranks amongst top 10 states in Health Index Report 2021 by NITI Aayog, both Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals have been identified as ‘thrust sectors’ by the state government.

Extending invite to the investors, the health minister said that the state has huge investment opportunity in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, to make the state medical value tourism hub.

The minister also felicitated the panelists which include Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, Director Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Dr Ashish Gulia, MD Tynor Orthotics Dr Pushvinder Jit Singh, COO Fortis Hospital Ashish Bhatia and Manoj Sharma, Country President Centrient Pharmaceuticals.