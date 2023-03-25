Pro-Khalistan groups take protest to London’s Parliament Square

London

Pro-Khalistan leaders and supporters during a protest at Parliament Square, in London, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

A small group of protesters carrying pro-Khalistan flags and banners in support of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh gathered at Parliament Square here on Saturday, as part of similar protests in Canada and the US.

Banners for the so-called “Protest against the discriminatory actions by Indian police forces against Bhai Amritpal Singh and other innocent Sikhs” had been circulating on social media, along with similar protests called in the cities of Toronto, Vancouver, Indianapolis and Fresno.

The protest in London comes days after a planned demonstration outside the Indian high commission in London on Wednesday when protesters hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the mission.

They have since taken to social media to allege that the objects were hurled by the Indian mission instead, allegations which have been countered by India House.

It comes in the wake of violent disorder at the Indian mission last Sunday, when pro-Khalistan extremists smashed windows and also attempted to pull down the Tricolour from its flagpole at the mission.

India has registered a strong protest with the UK government and the issue was also raised in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Ministers have been holding talks with Indian high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami during the week to reiterate plans to review the security measures at India House.