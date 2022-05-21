Promising Merchant Navy job for her son, swindler dupes Chandigarh woman of 3 lakh

Police’s cyber crime investigation cell arrested a Nashik-resident for duping a city resident of ₹3 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her son.

The accused, Umesh Popat Pardeshi, was arrested from Nashik and brought to Chandigarh on transit remand.

Police had in April registered a case on the complaint of Yogesh Chaudhary, a resident of Mauli Jagran. The complainant said she came in contact with the accused through a family member while she was looking for a job for her son.

The complainant assured her of a job for her son as a technical assistant in the Merchant Navy at a Singapore company, Keppel Shipyard.

The victim deposited ₹3 lakh into his bank account but the complainant failed to deliver on the promise or refund the money. A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on April 27.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he worked in the Merchant Navy for 3 years and later started his own business of private recruitment. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to a three-day police custody.

