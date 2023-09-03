Ludhiana: Awareness walk advocates for comprehensive sex education

With an aim to promote comprehensive sexual health education, nearly 300 participants carried out an awareness walk at Rakh Bagh to mark World Sexual Health Day.

Participants showing placards on World Sexual Health Day in Rakhbagh in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Organised by the Ludhiana Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society in collaboration with the Sexual Medicine Committee of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India, the event brought together people from various age groups and communities.

The walk commenced at 6:30 am and was followed by an interactive session on sexual wellness and the imperative need for comprehensive sex education. Ludhiana Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society president Dr Gitanjali Kaur delivered welcoming remarks, underlining the significance of the event.

The event featured people sharing personal narratives and anecdotes to shed light on the challenges faced by the transgender community.

Sandhya, a trans woman, spoke of her journey, saying, “While things may seem to have changed on the surface, deep down, everything remains the same due to a lack of knowledge or people’s blatant reluctance to understand a community that is slightly different from them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Employers are still hesitant to offer us jobs, and when they do, it often comes with derogatory comments from colleagues. There is still a long way to go, and events like this can help ease the journey,” she added.

Naina, a student of Khalsa College, expressed the need for sex education for the youth, saying, “Sexual health, orientation, and consent are topics that desperately need attention. Unfortunately, they are also some of the most overlooked subjects. As curious teenagers, we are often left to rely on Google for sex education, which is not always reliable.”

“These discussions should start at home and be facilitated by professionals to dispel myths and prioritise both physical and psychological needs,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sexual Medicine Committee FOGSI chairperson Dr Niraj Jadav, meanwhile, provided factual insights into sexual health, consent and respect. He emphasised the importance of seeking medical intervention when dealing with sexual ailments, saying, “People are still hesitant to approach doctors and ask for help. They prefer local remedies or quacks, but this can often do more harm than good. Doctors can diagnose and assist patients more effectively and swiftly, given their professional expertise.”

In addition to the awareness walk, a slogan and poster-making competition was also hosted. The event witnessed participation from students and teachers from institutions such members various of different non-governmental organisation.