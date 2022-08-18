Prompt action by Haryana police helps minor rape victim report crime

: Prompt response to a signal call made to the Haryana police helpline 112, the state emergency response centre, on Wednesday helped a minor rape victim report the crime in Panchkula.

A Haryana police spokesperson said that a call made to Helpline 112 landed at the state emergency response centre, Panchkula, where a girl could be heard sobbing and crying and later disconnected the call.

The communication officer realised the caller must be in trouble and called her back immediately and tried to speak to her. The caller who was reluctant in sharing her plight was convinced by the supervisor communication officer to divulge more details.

On the basis of location-based services (LBS) provided by the network service provider, ERV-529 of Panchkula district was intimated about the incident and put on alert to track the victim’s exact location.

The ERV police personnel also called the victim and managed to trace her exact location. A Durga Shakti Team of Panchkula police was also summoned by the ERV personnel to the location of the caller.

The minor girl then reported that she was raped by the house owner’s driver and as she feared her safety, she could not share these details with anyone, the spokesperson said.

He said that the matter was referred to Panchkula police for further action and a case against the accused has been registered at women police station, Panchkula. The absconding accused has been identified and the raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added.