Properties of Phagwara mill attached over pending dues of cane farmers

Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:22 AM IST

As per the administration, the mill is to pay farmers dues to the tune of ₹50.33 crore; the attached properties of the Phagwara mill include machinery, power generation plant, structures, buildings, yards, residential compounds, vehicles and any other movable and immovable assets.

Phagwara mill has to pay 50.33 crore in all to sugarcane farmers (until September 12), said the deputy commissioner. (HT File/Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The administration on Friday attached the movable and immovable properties of Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill in Phagwara, over pending payments of sugarcane farmers.

The attached properties include machinery, power generation plant, structures, buildings, yards, residential compounds, vehicles and any other movable and immovable assets.

The land of the mill was, however, not attached as it was given to the Punjab government by Maharaja Jagatjit Kapurthala and later allotted to the sugar mill.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said many sugarcane farmers had sold their produce to the mill but since 2019-20 they had not received the payment for it.

Sarangal, who had also written to 22 deputy commissioners of the state a few days ago to identify the land owned by the mill in their jurisdiction, also informed that as per the report of Phagwara tehsildar, the mill has to pay 50.33 crore in all to farmers (until September 12)

The tehsildar also stated that the mill owners were not cooperating with regards to the pending payments.

Acting on this letter, the Phagwara SDM ordered to attach the assets of the mill.

The DC also said that the administration will ensure that the pending dues of farmers are cleared soon.

