Police on Saturday attached properties worth ₹7 crore linked to drug trafficking and terror networks. Police said, legal action was taken against four immovable properties collectively valued at approximately ₹7 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police spokesman said that through these actions, Srinagar Police has attached/frozen four immovable properties having a combined value of approximately ₹7 crore. (HT File)

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Police spokesman said that Zakura police station attached a residential house along with land at Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at approximately ₹2.5 crore, belonging to Owais Ahmad Rather in connection with FIR No 34/2026 U/S 8/22, 29 of the NDPS Act.

“The property, identified during investigation as having been acquired in connection with illicit drug trafficking, was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act. The order prohibits its sale, lease, transfer, alteration or creation of any third-party interest until further orders of the competent authority,” the spokesman said adding that earlier, police station Nowgam attached property worth approximately ₹2.8 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh of Wagoora, BK Pora, in connection with FIR No 121/2023 U/S 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

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{{^usCountry}} “The property comprises a two-storeyed concrete building, two shops and a rice mill constructed over 18 marlas of land at Wagoora, Tehsil BK Pora. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after approval of the competent authority.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The property comprises a two-storeyed concrete building, two shops and a rice mill constructed over 18 marlas of land at Wagoora, Tehsil BK Pora. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after approval of the competent authority.” {{/usCountry}}

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In another action, Ahmadnagar police station attached a residential property worth approximately ₹1.3 crore at Danihama, Hazratbal, belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Mir in connection with FIR No 20/2026 U/S 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 38 & 39 of the UA(P) Act.

“The property, comprising a single-storeyed residential house with appurtenant land measuring 6 marlas, was attached under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act after obtaining prior approval of the competent authority and following due legal procedure in the presence of the executive magistrate 1st class and independent witnesses.”

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Further, Shalteng police station froze a single-storeyed residential house along with 7 marlas of land at Check Mujgund, Srinagar, valued at approximately ₹46 lakh, belonging to Amir Ahmad Mir in connection with FIR No 43/2023 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act. “Investigation established that the property had been acquired from proceeds of illicit drug trafficking, following which it was frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.”

Police spokesman said that through these actions, Srinagar Police has attached/frozen four immovable properties having a combined value of approximately ₹7 crore, thereby targeting the financial proceeds and infrastructure linked to narcotics trafficking and terror-related activities.