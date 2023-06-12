Property dealer sells govt houses in Chandigarh on forged documents , booked

Over a year after probing a complaint, Police on Saturday booked a property dealer for selling more than 200 government houses in Sector 25 allegedly using forged documents.

The accused has been booked at Sector 11 police station. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Balwinder Malik of Sector 25, was booked on the complaint of Aam Aadmi Party councillor from ward number 16, Poonam. The complainant alleged that Balwinder, in connivance with the officials from UT estate office, had forged documents of the vacant houses and issued fake allotment and possession letters.

The complaint, lodged in May 2022 with police and deputy commissioner, stated, “The land and houses belong to the estate office, that was supposed to allot it to people from economically weaker sections. Balwinder, who works as a property dealer, worked in connivance with employees of the estate office. They forged the documents and sold the houses to over 200 persons for around three to four lakhs each property”.

“A team from the estate office sealed a house of the accused for as he had forged the its documents as well. Residents are now anxious as they paid lakhs to purchase the plots. They can lose their houses when the probe is completed,” Poonam added.

The complainant had also submitted documents of nine houses with the DC and claimed them to be forged.

A senior police officer privy to the matter said that after preliminary investigations, a cheating case has been registered at Sector 11 police station.

“We are yet to arrest the accused and are probing the allegations. We have booked Balwinder for cheating and forgery. We are yet to verify how many houses were sold using forged documents”, the officer added.

The accused has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security) , 468 ( forgery for purpose of cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 11 police station.

