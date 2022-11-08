Property dispute: Congress councillor from Mullanpur Dakha among 6 booked for assaulting 2 brothers

Six men, including Jaswinder Singh alias Happy, a Congress councillor from Mullanpur Dakha, have been booked for assaulting two brothers over a property dispute.

The others accused are Mahesh Kumar alias Mintu, Gurbachan Singh alias Kala of Mandi Mullanpur, Navdeep Singh alias Teetu of Jajpur Road, Mullanpur; Jagseer Singh alias Raju of Mandi Mullanpur, Nachhatar Singh alias Bunty of Deep Nagar and Rocky Ruldu.

The incident had taken place on September 19, but the FIR was lodged on Sunday as the victims, Harpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mandi Mullanpur, were earlier not medically fit to record their statement.

Harpreet Singh said Jaswinder had called him and his brother to a plot behind Baba Balak Nath Temple in Mandi Mullanpur on September 19 to resolve the property dispute. When they reached the spot, the accused attacked them with baseball bats, sticks and iron rods, he alleged.

Sub-inspector Sharanjit Singh said that the victims had suffered multiple injuries. A case has been registered under Sections 308, 323, 325, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code at Dakha police station and a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.

