Property of drug peddler attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

As a part of their continued efforts to combat the drug menace in the region, Jammu and Kashmir police have attached a three-storey residential house owned by an alleged drug peddler and his wife in Pulwama under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police have the property of a suspected drug peddler attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three-storey residential house on land measuring 2.1 marla is valued at approximately ₹18.17 lakh located in Naina Batapora village in Pulwama.

A police spokesperson said the house belongs to drug peddlers who have since been identified as Bashir Ahmad Tramboo. His wife was identified as Shahzada Bano.

Sharing further details about the incident, the spokesperson said, “The said house was linked to case first information report (FIR) numbers 79/2022 under section of 8/15 and 185/2022 under section NDPS Act of Police Station Litter and FIR No. 81/2022 under section 8/21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Litter police station.”

The investigation, police said, had revealed that the said immovable property was “raised/used for illicit trafficking” by the drug peddler.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate case registered at the Pulwama police station, teams attached a vehicle — a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire — belonging to a drug peddler who has been identified as Mohd Yousuf Bhat, a resident of Gusoo Pulwama.

The said vehicle was linked to case FIR numbers 79/2022 registered under section 8/15 and 185/2022 under section 8/15, 29 of the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Pulwama police station.

“The investigation proved that the said movable property was raised from illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler, “ the spokesperson said.