Property of Pakistan-based militant commander attached in Kashmir’s Kupwara

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara Police on Thursday attached the property of a top militant commander operating from Pakistan.

Police said that the Pakistan-based militant, Almas Rizwan Khan, originally a resident of Diver Lolab, has been a persistent threat to peace and security of UT of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s.

“Earlier, a member of TJI and now TRF, Almas’s strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the Valley in the past. Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities,” a police spokesman said, adding that following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the team of SIU Kupwara Police led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist’s property of land measuring 26 kanals and 4 marlas located at three different locations within the district at Diver Lolab,” he said.

The spokesman said this measure aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror.

“The attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished and underscores the unwavering commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure.”

