Property registration with fake NOCs: One more land in police net

In the ongoing investigations into the registration of properties using fake no-objection certificates (NOCs), police arrested a third accused.

The accused was identified as Rithik, 21, hailing from Uttrakhand. He had shifted to Dera Bassi in 2019. The accused was produced before the court on Sunday and sent to a three-day police remand. Police have already arrested two accused in the case --- Gulshan Kumar, 50, a builder, residing in Roni Mohalla of Dera Bassi, and Suresh Kumar, 60, a deed writer, of Pahari Gate, Dera Bassi.

A senior police officer privy to investigations said accused Rithik who has studied till Class 10 has knowledge of computers. The investigations pointed out that Rithik “used to do editing work” and was paid by accused Gulshan.

Dera Bassi police had on October 3 booked unidentified persons for registering properties using fake NOCs. Police were alerted about the racket by the EO, Dera Bassi MC, following a complaint by Sumit Gupta, the personal assistant of the Dera Bassi MLA, on September 6.

Gupta had submitted an NOC/plot regularisation certificate to the EO claiming it was fake. When verified, it was established that Dera Bassi MC did not issue the NOC on the basis of which property registration was done on August 10 by the Dera Bassi tehsildar. On September 18, the EO asked for details of all property registrations done by Dera Bassi MC this year.

During the verification of 815 properties registered between January 1 and August 31, it was found that 169 online NOCs were fake, apart from four fake online maps and two offline permits. Later, the fake NOC numbers rose to 175.

Dera Bassi police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

